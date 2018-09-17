St. Clair County, IL (KTRS) – A man is dead and a woman injured following a car accident in the metro east yesterday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling North on Dressel-Schoene Road at North Grove School Rd when a truck traveling westbound entered the intersection with the right of way and was struck by the SUV, which failed to yield. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Donn Evans was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon where he later died. The 35-year-old driver of the SUV, Andria M Frein of New Baden was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with unknown injuries.

A metro-east accident reconstruction team is investigating.