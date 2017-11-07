St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One person is dead, four are injured, including two children, following multiple shootings in north St. Louis.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the arm around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of O’Fallon Street. She is listed in stable condition.

At just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his thirties and a 62-year-old man were gunned down on West Florissant and East Taylor. The older victim was shot in the hip and is expected to survive. The younger victim ended dying from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

Another man was shot in the back around 8:30 p.m. at N Florissant and Hebert. There’s no word on his condition.

Then at just before 10 p.m., a 5-year-old was shot 5900 Lucille. The child is expected to survive.

There’s no word of arrests in any of these cases.

The St. Louis murder count now stands at 173 for the year.