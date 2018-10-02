East St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One person is dead and five were injured following a violent night in East St. Louis.

Police say the first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday when a man showed up at the East St. Louis Police Station with a graze wound to the back of his head and hand. A short time later, a man was shot inside of a car outside of the Samuel Gompers Housing Project. That victim died from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

Then at just before 11:30 p.m, a man and a woman were shot at the John DeShields Housing Project. Those victims are expected to survive.

At just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded once again to the Samuel Gompers Housing Project, where two men were shot. There’s no word on the conditions of those victims.