Collinsville, IL (KTRS) A man is dead following a metro-east car crash Friday. According to the Illinois State Police, a 76-year-old Hamel, IL man was traveling south in a Chevy Malibu on Interstate 55 at mile-marker 23 near Edwardsville when he lost control, striking the squad car of an Illinois State Trooper. The trooper was parked on the left shoulder with her emergency lights activated, protecting the construction workers. The driver then continued on, hitting a IDOT crash attenuator. The driver of the Malibu was air lifted to St. Louis University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the medical staff. The State Trooper was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.