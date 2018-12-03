St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a homicide. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at the M & A Market in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge just after 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found a black male with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).