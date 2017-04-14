1 teen dead, 2 other injured in University City drive-by

( KTRS ) One teen is dead and two others are injured after a drive-by shooting in University City.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Thursday morning when shots rang out in the 8300 block of Braddock. Upon arrival officers found 17 yr old Taylor Simpson lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. Two other victims were found nearby with minor injuries, one of them was treated and released from hospital.

Simpson was a junior at Lieberman Learning Center and a former student at University City High School.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).