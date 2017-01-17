Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

Written by:
2017/01/17 2:51 AM
1 woman dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Police say a woman has died and five people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis Monday evening.

The accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the corner of W. Florissant and Oriole avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The conditions of the other four victims is currently unknown.

No further details have been released at this time.

By News

