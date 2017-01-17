1 woman dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Police say a woman has died and five people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis Monday evening. The accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the corner of W. Florissant and Oriole avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The conditions of the other four victims is currently […]
( KTRS ) Police say a woman has died and five people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis Monday evening.
The accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the corner of W. Florissant and Oriole avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The conditions of the other four victims is currently unknown.
No further details have been released at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.