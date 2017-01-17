1 woman dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) Police say a woman has died and five people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident in north St. Louis Monday evening. The accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the corner of W. Florissant and Oriole avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The conditions of the other four victims is currently […]

The conditions of the other four victims is currently unknown.

No further details have been released at this time.