Town and Country, MO (KTRS) An area mother is under arrest after leaving her one-year-old daughter in a hot car while she went shopping. At around 4 PM Tuesday, Town and Country Police responded to a call of an unattended child in the Town and Country Crossing parking lot. Upon arrival, they found several employees from a neighboring business removing the child from the car. According to police, one window was cracked, the doors were closed, and the engine was not running. West County EMS used a Thermolytic camera to determine the temperature inside the car was 116 degrees. The mother has been charged with child endangerment.