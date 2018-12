(KTRS) St. Louis MO A 13-year-old boy is charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Cahokia. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the 13-year-old was arrested earlier this month following the October fatal shooting in the 300 block of Sauget Street. The boy also faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. The St. Clair County coroner earlier identified the teen who died as Darris Williams of Florissant, Missouri.