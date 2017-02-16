16 yr old in custody facing 2nd degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action charges

( KTRS ) A 16 yr old is currently in the custody of the Juvenile Courts following a fatal shooting and a carjacking in the Tower Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened Friday in the 3800 block of Juniata Street.

The teen boy is being held on second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action charges. He was arrested on Sunday in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in the 3200 block of Samuel Shepard Drive earlier on the same night as the fatal shooting on Juniata.

During that robbery, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was taken. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect.

Police on Monday identified the victim in the shooting as 72 yr old Kenneth Spalter of Pound Ridge, N.Y. At this time the teen shooters identity has not been released.

The investigation is on going.