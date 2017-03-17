16 yr old shot inside balloon shop in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot by the owner of a store he tried to rob with a fake gun. Police say the teen entered the Galaxy Balloon Shop on W. Florissant yesterday just after 11 am. After pretending to shop the boy walked up to the counter, […]

( KTRS ) A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot by the owner of a store he tried to rob with a fake gun.

Police say the teen entered the Galaxy Balloon Shop on W. Florissant yesterday just after 11 am.

After pretending to shop the boy walked up to the counter, displayed the fake gun and then demanded the money from the register.

Not knowing that the gun was a replica, the owner of the store pulled out his own gun and shot the teen. The owner then called 911 and the teen was rushed to hospital where he is still believed to be in critical condition.

The identity of the teen has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.