Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ 17 yr old shot in Tower Grove area

17 yr old shot in Tower Grove area

Local

17 yr old shot in Tower Grove area

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a 17 yr old boy was shot last night. A brief report says the shooting happened in the Tower Grove area, near the intersection of Gravois and Bamberger. The victim was reportedly shot in the legs and taken to hospital conscious and breathing. At this time no further […]

Written by:
2017/03/30 3:36 AM
17 yr old shot in Tower Grove area

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a 17 yr old boy was shot last night.

A brief report says the shooting happened in the Tower Grove area, near the intersection of Gravois and Bamberger.

The victim was reportedly shot in the legs and taken to hospital conscious and breathing.

At this time no further details have been released. The investigation is on-going.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!