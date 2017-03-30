17 yr old shot in Tower Grove area

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a 17 yr old boy was shot last night. A brief report says the shooting happened in the Tower Grove area, near the intersection of Gravois and Bamberger. The victim was reportedly shot in the legs and taken to hospital conscious and breathing. At this time no further […]

