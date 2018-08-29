The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Leondre McClendon was charged Tuesday with four aggravated battery counts in the Aug. 11 attack at the St. Clair County Jail. He went on trial a few days after the attack for the May 2016 sexual assault of a carjacking victim in Belleville. A jury last week convicted him of six charges in that attack, including aggravated criminal sexual assault and vehicular hijacking.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the beating sent a fellow inmate to a hospital with several fractures to his back. The 59-year-old victim has since returned to custody.