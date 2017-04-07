18 yr old charged in shooting at UMSL MetroLink station

( KTRS ) An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of a man on a light rail train near UMSL.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged Djion Oates in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Boone. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night on a MetroLink train as it approached a stop near the university.

Oates and the victim were apparently involved in an argument that led to the shooting.

Oates tried to flee the scene, but was quickly captured by arriving officers.

Police say a gun was recovered. Oates remains jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.