St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead and five are injured, including three children following an accident in north St. Louis.

Police say a car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Natural Bridge when it struck another vehicle at Fair around 10 p.m. Wednesday. One of the surviving victims is listed in critical, but stable condition. The other four are listed in serious condition.

The names of the deceased victims haven’t been released.

Investigators say this was not a result of a police chase.