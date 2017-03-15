Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ 2 Mexican nationals admit Missouri refuge pot-growing plot

2 Mexican nationals admit Missouri refuge pot-growing plot

Local

2 Mexican nationals admit Missouri refuge pot-growing plot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two Mexican nationals have admitted in federal court their role in a large marijuana-growing operation at a central Missouri federal wildlife refuge. Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Horacio Vasquez-Duarte and 24-year-old Rigaberto Camacho Reyes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jefferson City. Federal prosecutors say law enforcement officers discovered the marijuana-growing operation last October on […]

Written by:
2017/03/15 3:40 AM
2 Mexican nationals admit Missouri refuge pot-growing plot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two Mexican nationals have admitted in federal court their role in a large marijuana-growing operation at a central Missouri federal wildlife refuge.

Twenty-seven-year-old Carlos Horacio Vasquez-Duarte and 24-year-old Rigaberto Camacho Reyes pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jefferson City.

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement officers discovered the marijuana-growing operation last October on five acres of the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Howard County. That’s where Vasquez-Duarte and Reyes were arrested.

Prosecutors say a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service agent calculated that there were 881 plants in the ground and 1,103 plants that had been cut and were drying at the site.
Sentencing dates for Vasquez-Duarte and Reyes were not immediately set.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!