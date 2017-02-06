Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ 2 pedestrians struck in North St. Louis County

2 pedestrians struck in North St. Louis County

Local

2 pedestrians struck in North St. Louis County

( KTRS ) Authorities in North St. Louis County are investigating after two pedestrians were struck. Police say the two were struck just 8pm Sunday night near the intersection of Shepley and Balmoral. Investigators believe this incident was intentional but have not released any information on the suspect or vehicle involved. At this time the […]

Written by:
2017/02/06 2:53 AM
2 pedestrians struck in North St. Louis County

( KTRS ) Authorities in North St. Louis County are investigating after two pedestrians were struck.

Police say the two were struck just 8pm Sunday night near the intersection of Shepley and Balmoral.

Investigators believe this incident was intentional but have not released any information on the suspect or vehicle involved.

At this time the conditions of the two victims is also unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!