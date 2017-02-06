2 pedestrians struck in North St. Louis County

( KTRS ) Authorities in North St. Louis County are investigating after two pedestrians were struck. Police say the two were struck just 8pm Sunday night near the intersection of Shepley and Balmoral. Investigators believe this incident was intentional but have not released any information on the suspect or vehicle involved. At this time the […]

Police say the two were struck just 8pm Sunday night near the intersection of Shepley and Balmoral.

Investigators believe this incident was intentional but have not released any information on the suspect or vehicle involved.

At this time the conditions of the two victims is also unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.