2 proposals address Illinois’ minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Two proposals on raising Illinois’ minimum wage will be tackled by the new Illinois General Assembly.

The Herald and Review reports Senate members have proposed raising the current minimum wage, which is $8.25 an hour, by 50 cents each year until reaching $11 in 2021 as part of a bipartisan budget package. A proposed bill by House members is meanwhile looking to bump up minimum wage to $15 an hour by October.

Senate approved bills in 2014 and 2015 to raise the minimum wage to $11 by 2019. The House has not yet approved a minimum wage increase.

About 63 percent of voters were in favor to raise the minimum wage for adults to $10 in a 2014 advisory memorandum. The Illinois’ minimum wage was last raised from $8 to $8.25 in July 2010, due to a 2006 law.