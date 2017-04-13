2nd Springfield lake would be smaller and eco-friendly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Springfield officials are shrinking plans for a second water-supply lake. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2p7AFJ5 ) the proposed Hunter Lake would pump up to 12 million gallons per day. The maximum capacity in earlier designs was 21 million gallons. Ted Meckes is water division manager for City Water, Light and […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Springfield officials are shrinking plans for a second water-supply lake.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2p7AFJ5 ) the proposed Hunter Lake would pump up to 12 million gallons per day. The maximum capacity in earlier designs was 21 million gallons. Ted Meckes is water division manager for City Water, Light and Power . He says the smaller size allows room for sediment basins and methods to prevent soil erosion and fertilizer runoff.

The design is part of an environmental study necessary for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit. Officials are seeking a plan that is the least costly and least damaging to the environment.

The capital city’s water is supplied by Lake Springfield. It was built about 80 years ago. Planning for a second lake has gone on for decades.