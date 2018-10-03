Illinois State Police say the 15-passenger bus caught fire after the crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 24 near Quincy and that all four people on board died.

Sgt. Stephen Schuwerk says those killed lived or worked at Timber Point Healthcare Center in nearby Camp Point, Illinois.

He says investigators didn’t immediately know why 57-year-old driver Gay Ivey of Perry crossed into oncoming traffic. He says firefighters were unable to rescue anyone from the bus as flames engulfed it.

The others killed were identified as 85-year-old Shirley Gooding, 71-year-old Sally Stoermer and 63-year-old Dennis Kadow, all of Camp Point. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.