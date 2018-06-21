St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Citizens for Modern Transit in partnership with the St. Louis Regional Chamber hosted a “Talking Transit” presentation Thursday morning in an effort to help the community regain confidence in safe and secure rides aboard MetroLink. The eight month security assessment was authorized by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

St. Clair County Transit District Chief Financial Officer and Citizens for Modern Transit Board member Taulby Roach: “One thing that we’re trying to look at, is bring a third-party outside voice to try to see if we’re blind to any innovations. Are there some things we could be doing differently, indeed, to make this a world-class system?”

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit organization that leads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system.