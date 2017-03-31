Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

News from Carney

2017/03/31 1:15 PM

Kato Kaelin might be most famous for being a witness in the OJ Simpson murder trial. Kato Kaelin joined John Carney to talk about his appearance at Wizard World Comic Con. Kato talk about Comic Con, the OJ Simpson murder trial and more. Kato will be at Comic Con on April 7th, 8th and 9th.

Kato Kaelin 1

 

By Brady Hempen

