2nd suspect arrested in death of Monica Sykes

( KTRS ) Authorities have apprehend a second suspect in connection with the death of Monica Sykes. Police report that they have arrested Jermaine Benjamin, he is the brother of Ray Ellis who is already in custody and charged with second degree murder. Benjamin has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and is being […]

