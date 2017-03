5 Time Grammy Award Winner Victor Wooten Will Be Performing At The Old Rock House Tonight

Victor Wooten has won 5 Grammy Awards and won “Bass Player of the Year” from Bass Player magazine 3 times. Victor will be performing at the Old Rock House tonight. Before his performance, Victor joined John Carney to talk about the performance and how he got interested in the bass guitar.

By Brady Hempen