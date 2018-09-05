Did you know that many of us spend more time at work than anywhere else? With a 40+ workweek and an occasional business trip here or after-work project there, it adds up. If you have a career that is in an office situation, you are probably sitting at your desk most of the day, which means, you aren’t moving around a lot at all.

Sitting for long periods of time and being too sedentary can cause a bevy of issues including weight gain. In order to combat this, you have to have a plan in place that keeps you active and moving on a regular basis.

Here are some ways that you can stay active at work to combat a flabby lifestyle.

45/15 Rule

In my book, Personal, Professional, and Positive: The 30-Day Challenge, I share with you the secret to staying active at work, which is my 45/15 Rule. Simply put, it means for every 45 minutes you spend sitting at your desk, office, or cubicle, you spend 15 minutes of moving around. Set a timer on your smartphone or laptop to remind you.

During those 15 minutes, you can perform some of the activities I have listed below. If you do this during your 8 hour day each hour, you will rack up 120 minutes of activity daily—while at work!

Yoga Ball

Replace your basic office chair with a medium or large sized yoga ball which are available at most sporting goods stores. This ball not only helps to get you active, but improves your posture and blood circulation. While sitting on the ball typing away, you can do simple leg exercises, or move around on the ball to keep you moving.

Small Weights

Purchase a set of 2 lb and 5 lb small weights for your desk area and use them while you are on a conference call or working on a project (use you free hand). This is something you can easily do during the 45/15 Rule.

No Shortcuts

Being active at work means getting creative. Opt to take the stairs instead of the elevator. You can also park farther away from the building to make sure you get more steps in. Walk to get your lunch at a nearby cafe or restaurant instead of getting it delivered. These tweaks to your daily grind can really add up to more activity in your workday.

Work Buddy

Get a Work Buddy, and utilize your partnership to encourage one another to get moving. Take breaks together and walk the floor or head outside and walk around the common areas for added benefit.

Make sure to track your steps and movement with an Activity Tracker such as a FitBit or VivoFit. Visually being able to see how well or how poorly you are doing can be a catalyst to encourage you to do better. It is recommended that the average adult get in at least 10,000 steps each day.

Here’s to living a more active lifestyle at work! How do you stay active while on the job?