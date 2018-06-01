St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Efforts continue to fight the mice infestation problem at the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex in north St. Louis.

During a health fair at the complex on Friday, a check for $50,000 was presented from the Missouri Association of Health Plans.The money will be mainly used for preventative measures against rodent infestation, such as landscaping and food storage containers.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill was among the honorary guest who spoke at the event.

“Do you know what every person at Clinton Peabody? They deserve respect, they deserve to be treated with dignity, and they deserve healthy living conditions, access to affordable health care, and jobs.” McCaskill said.

The event offered a variety of services, including dental exams and cleaning, asthma testing, as well as information on opening a bank account and job opportunities within the area.

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, who helped coordinate the event, says her involvement is personal.

“I grew up down here. My mother committed suicide when I was only 2 years-old. My father came home from the Vietnam War and shot in a drive by shooting and I stayed down here most all of my life, so I know what it’s like when people have been left behind or shut out.” Nasheed saiid.

Nasheed also spearheaded the efforts to resolve the mice infestation at the complex. She said the remediation of the problem is about 85-percent resolved.