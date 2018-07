University City, MO (KTRS) The $51 Million Dollar Loop Trolley still has no scheduled start date. The line was expected to open in late 2016, but has encountered as series of delays. Trolley officials are now hoping to begin service in August or September. The trolley will run between the History Museum in Forest Park and the Loop in University City. The trolley line and equipment are being tested, but the final approval lies with state and federal regulators.