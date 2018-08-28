Has the change in the weather got you Googling “fall and winter home preparation”?

Yes you’re smart to be thinking of preparing your home for the cooler weather because not only will you save money, you’ll also be protecting your home and your family.

On that note, here are the 6 must-do tasks for every homeowner as they prep their house for Fall and Winter.

1. Clear Out the Fireplace and Chimney

Start by clearing out the fireplace and removing any charred wood or ash that may have collected, especially if you used the fireplace during the summer.

Also make sure that the damper is working and flue is closed so that heat doesn’t leak out and that the flues are operating properly too. You may be surprised to find a bird’s nest at the top of an open flue so yes, make sure that you check thoroughly.

For chimney cleaning, I’d recommend hiring a professional cleaner or chimney sweep who can also give your fireplace a thorough check.

2. Clean the Gutters and Drain the Faucets

Inspect and clean the gutters to prevent clogging. Clogged gutters can damage the exterior or flood your basement and trust me, you don’t want either of those happening when the weather gets chilly.

Clean the gutters by scooping out all the leaves and debris and then install mesh guards to keep them clear as well.

Outdoor faucets called silcocks and in-ground irrigation systems need to be drained and shut off so that they don’t freeze and burst.

3. Inspect the Roof and the Driveways

Now is a good time to get on the roof and inspect it for leaky vents, broken shingles or corrosion and then, hire a professional to fix it for you. Fixing a potentially leaky roof when it isn’t raining or snowing is much better than trying to find the source of the leak when it does get cold, windy and rainy.

Do the same for the driveway and look for cracks, loose railings and uneven sections on the sidewalk and steps. Icy weather can be quite dangerous when you have an unsafe driveway or steps.

4. Change the Batteries in your Smoke Alarms

Does your area’s Fire Department run a “fire alarm battery change” campaign when Daylight Savings kicks in?

Even if it doesn’t, now is a good time to check your battery operated smoke alarms and the electrical ones. Replace the batteries and test all alarms to make sure they’re working.

5. Check the Heating System and Ready the Water Heater

Replace or clean the filters for your centralized heating system. Also test the heating system by turning it on and clear out any dust buildup as well. Remember to stay out of the house and also air the house when you get back in.

6. Fall Homekeeping Basics

Now is a good time to do few housekeeping tasks to make sure that the transition to cooler climes is easier for everyone:

Bring out the winter bed linen- quilts, comforters, blankets. Bring them out, clean them, air them and get them ready for us.

Wash the windows and dust the baseboards, walls and ceilings.

Give your upholstery a cleaning and replace the light summer curtains with heavy winter ones to keep out drafts and also, add warmth to the décor.

Remove screens and store them {after labeling them so you remember which one goes where} and replace them with storm windows.

So, there you have it. A ready reckoner of everything you need to get in shipshape form for Fall and Winter.

When do YOU start preparing your home for the cooler temperatures?