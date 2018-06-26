ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A woman who was a customer at the Massage LuXe therapy center in Creve Coeurahs has filed suit against the company. She claims she was sexually assaulted by a therapist at the center in April, 2017. In the suit filed Tuesday, the woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, claims she immediately reported the assault to the front desk manager and then to Creve Coeur police. She also says the therapist was allowed to continue working at the center after she reported the assault and throughout the investigation.

The suit charges Massage LuXe with failure to provide customers with safeguards against such assaults. The suit also notes last fall, a therapist at a Massage LuXe location in Edwardsville was convicted of assaulting a female customer.