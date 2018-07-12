St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Family and friends are preparing to say goodbye to an Imo’s pizza delivery man who was murdered in south St. Louis.

Dave Matthews was delivering a pizza on the Fourth of July when he was shot. He died a few days later.

A visitation will be held for Matthews will be held at Michel Funeral Home in south St. Louis from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral will be at that same location at 11 a.m. Friday.

Friends and family are planning a vigil at Three Monkeys on Morganford at 9 p.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been made in the case. A $15,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).