St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A robber got more than he bargained for when he held up a Taco Bell in south St. Louis with a BB gun.

On Saturday, police say the suspect demanded money from the cashier at the Taco Bell on Hampton. After the cashier complied, the suspect tried to rob a customer, who ended up tackling him. The customer was able to get the BB gun away from the suspect, who ran and took off in a van.

The suspect is described as a white male 25 to 30 years old, 5’8 to 5’10, 160 to 180 lbs., wearing a black baseball cap with a white rim, with a St. Louis Blues Hockey blue note emblem on the front, a black leather coat and blue jeans.

He was occupying a maroon van which could possibly be a fifteen-passenger van with damage to the driver’s side window.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or the District Two Detective Bureau at (314) 444-0100.