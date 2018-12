Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 12:56 AM CST December 11, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO Two young children who were shot Monday night in Pagedale are expected to survive. Police say the two boys under four years of age were struck in the arm and head. They were inside a residence in the 67 hundred block of Schofield. They reportedly were alone in the home with a 16-year-old boy at the time of the shooting. No word on any arrests. KTRS will update this story as details are made available.