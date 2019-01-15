Stress is linked to disorders and diseases including anxiety, depression, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A major cause is unresolved “trapped” emotions such as sadness, anger, and grief from difficult and traumatic experiences, Dr. Nelson says.

“Most of the time we don’t recognize the connection that current experiences have with old traumas,” he says. “But if you’ve ever found yourself emotionally overreacting to any situation, you can assume that one or more trapped emotions were at fault.”

In a revised and expanded edition of his best-selling book “The Emotion Code,” coming May 7, 2019, Dr. Nelson defines anxiety as “feeling that something is wrong but not knowing what it is. A generalized uneasiness or foreboding; a fear of the unknown; fear without a known source.”

Here are some of Dr. Nelson’s tips for coping with stress and reducing anxiety:

Recognize that trapped emotions influence your choices – For example, if you have a trapped emotion of anger from a past event, you’ll be more likely to become angry when faced with similar situations. Discover and release emotional baggage – Energy healing techniques such as The Emotion Code can help lower stress levels by quickly identifying the underlying causes of negative emotional choices and nagging, harmful thoughts. For free instructions visit www.EmotionCodeGift.com . Listen to your body – Pay attention to what your body needs, including healthy food, plenty of water, exercise, and rest. When you find yourself feeling low on energy, exhausted, or easily triggered by trying circumstances, your body may be telling you that you need more rest. Take a nap, go to bed early, or sleep in on your day off. And don’t be afraid to say “no” to if you catch yourself trying to do too much. Exercise daily – Exercise as simple as getting outside and walking is a natural, drug-free way to combat stress, anxiety, and depression. Moving your body throughout the day burns away stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol that can otherwise linger in your system for up to 24 hours, damaging your immune system and organs. Exercise and physical activity also boost levels of endorphins, the hormones that make you feel good and reduce your reception of pain. Take care of yourself emotionally – You may need specific things such as the emotional support of a spouse, a lunch date with a friend, or even just some time alone. Sometimes you just need to unplug, whether it’s a break outdoors during a busy workday, a weekend getaway, or a weeklong vacation. Look for ways to build regular breaks into your day to help you reset and give you the mental and emotional energy you need. Communicate with love – If the people you are with have you feeling stressed, take a breather. Try to understand what others really mean, not just what they say, and give people the benefit of the doubt. Ask for clarification and react appropriately, with kindness, love, and forgiveness. Count your blessings – Make a list every day of the things in your life that are good. Keeping a gratitude journal will help keep your focus on the positive, making you more resilient and less susceptible to the damaging effects of stress.

“Remember to take care of your emotional health, and you will be better prepared to cope with whatever comes your way in 2019 and beyond,” Dr. Nelson says.

