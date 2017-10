St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The lone survivor of a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis back in June will be honored today by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Seven-year-old Deniya Irving was not expected to survive, but now she’s back in school. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed will present Deniya and her family with a resolution to honor her strength and a promise to make the city safer.

Deniya’s parents were both killed in that shooting.