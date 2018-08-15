ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis tourism officials are busy using the positive media attention from the PGA championship as a platform for better publicity nationwide. Officials with Explore St. Louis estimate more than 80,000 people from outside the region came to St. Louis for the PGA tournament. They also estimate the championship generated about $100 million dollars in revenue for the area.

Explore St. Louis’ chief marketing officer, Brian Hall, says they’ll use a video to promote St. Louis across the country. The video can be viewed here.

Hall also says the PGA championship and the reopening of the Gateway Arch last month have given the region a big boost in publicity worldwide.