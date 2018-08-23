Ah, the 80’s. A bittersweet time in the world where everything seemed to be rainbows and unicorns and glitter—and who can forget Punky Brewster? Such an innocent time when we all thought we had it figured out, and “gag me with a spoon” was a daily catchphrase.

There was so much right about the 80’s (the music, the movies, and MTV) and so much that was wrong. Our sense of style may have been a little off as we thought it was okay to wear leather in the summertime.

Let’s sit back and reminisce on the decadent decade that was the 80’s, minus these fashion faux pas that we hope never come back.

Leg Warmers

They were okay until people started to wear them everywhere. Over their jeans. With skirts. Even on their arms. It is the quintessential 80’s thing we loved then, but don’t want to see anymore unless it’s an old movie or costume ball. Please never resurrect these, ever.

Shoulder Pads

Why was it necessary to make one look even bulkier and heftier than necessary? Shoulder pads were a bad idea then and an even worse idea, now. Unless you are going for an Oprah Winfrey or Sally Jesse Raphael look—then by all means.

Acid Washed Jeans

There were black ones and blue ones and red ones and purple ones. Someone got the idea to wash jeans in acid so they had a more “worn in” look. The result was certainly atrocious even though we all thought we looked good. NOT. This is one fad that can stay back in the Dynasty era.

Spiked Hair

For some, it was for rebellion. For others, it was to show their trendiness. Whatever the case, it was pretty horrid, and a waste of hair products. No one should bring this back. Mullet included.

Jellies

These things were hideous—and dare we say, uncomfortable? There was no support, no sole, it was a plastic shoe that left your feet dirty at the end of the day, and were bad for your feet. They were just all types of wrong, and in no way should ever be a fashion thing again.

80’s were a totally freaking awesome decade, but some of the fashions were unforgivable. What are your favorite 80’s fashion fails?