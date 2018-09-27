ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A new contract from the Air Force will support an estimated 1,800 direct and indirect jobs in the St. Louis region.

The contract is for $9.2 billion and calls on Boeing to build the T-X Advanced Pilot Training System, which includes 350 aircraft and ground-based training and support.

Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said, “It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.”

Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.