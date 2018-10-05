ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Schnuck Markets has announced it’s opening nine of the 20 former Shop ‘N Save stores it recently acquired next week. Each store will be closed and two and a half days before reopening. During the days the store is closed, existing pharmacy customers will still be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The nine locations are:

Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.:

● 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368 (6 a.m. – midnight)

● 9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo. 63114 (24 hours)

● 7057 Chippewa, Shrewsbury, Mo. 63119 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.:

● 100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo. 63376 (5 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

● 2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo. 63031 (6 a.m. – midnight)

● 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026 (6 a.m. – midnight)

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.:

● 60 Harvester Square, St. Charles, MO 63303 (6 a.m. – midnight)

● 10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo. 63074 (24 hours)

● 1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo. 63010 (6 a.m. – 11 p.m.)