A Behind The Scenes Look At How Washington DC Operates

Trey Radel is a former GOP Congressman and joined John Carney to talk about the behind the scenes operations of Washington DC and how our politics really work. Trey detailed this in his new book “Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food.”

By Brady Hempen