Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ A Behind The Scenes Look At How Washington DC Operates

A Behind The Scenes Look At How Washington DC Operates

News from Carney

A Behind The Scenes Look At How Washington DC Operates

Trey Radel is a former GOP Congressman and joined John Carney to talk about the behind the scenes operations of Washington DC and how our politics really work. Trey detailed this in his new book “Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food.”

Written by:
2017/04/03 2:05 PM

Trey Radel is a former GOP Congressman and joined John Carney to talk about the behind the scenes operations of Washington DC and how our politics really work. Trey detailed this in his new book “Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food.”

Trey Radel

Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!