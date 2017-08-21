A Dog’s Tale With a Happy Ending

ST. CHARLES (KTRS) A report about a missing member of the St. Charles County Police force has a happy ending.

The St. Charles County Police Department issued a report that member of its K9 unit – K9 Tank – had gone missing overnight Sunday. K9 Tank is a 2-year-old, 70 pound Hanoverian Hound. He was reported missing about 12:30 a.m. Monday. But by 7 a.m. Monday, St. Charles County police reported K9 Tank had been located and reunited with his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess.

K9 Tank has been in service with the St. Charles County Police Department since October 2016.Less than 24 hours after graduating from training school, K9 Tank with the assistance of his handler, Officer Spiess, rescued a young child with Autism. Less than one week later, he rescued a dementia patient.