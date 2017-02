A Local Band Talks About Opening For Bon Jovi When He Was In St. Louis

The Former Me won a constant to open up for Bon Jovi while he was in St. Louis. Ryan Coyle and Matt Grimsley, from The Former Me, joined John Carney to talk about that experience.

By Brady Hempen