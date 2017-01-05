A new organ? Many woke up to find a “mesentery” now in their bodies, which has been there the whole time…

Once just a flap, the mesentery is now a full blown organ

We at The Carney Show are always scouring the medical journals for new and interesting stories about brand new organs found inside the human body, and until today, have always come up empty handed. But news out of the medical field suggests that the mesentery, a fold attached to the stomach and small intestine, is no longer just a fold, but a full blown organ. Which means…well, what does that mean? We decided to call Matt Ciorba, Assistant Director of Medicine at Washington University, and the Director of Research, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, to ask him what the mesentery is, and why it’s now an organ, and no longer just a fold.

By Josh Gilbert