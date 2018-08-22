This month, history was made as Brooks Koepka won the 100th PGA Championship right here in St. Louis. To a person, everyone who participated in the event commented on the size, enthusiasm and respectful conduct of the crowds. We are extremely grateful for your support and enthusiasm.
No event of this magnitude can take place without the participation and commitment of many organizations. We thank both Town and Country and Creve Coeur, and their law enforcement, fire and EMS resources, for the unbelievable efforts to manage traffic and crowds over the entire week, as well as the years of planning that went into the event.
Our neighbors around Bellerive Country Club were challenged by road closings and parking on their streets. We thank them for their understanding, patience and support.
The Whitfield School, Kirk of the Hills, Maryville University, B’nai Amoona, Westminster Christian Academy and many other sites allowed us to stage materials, park and set up operations in their facilities, and we humbly thank them for that support. And, of course, the more than 4,200 volunteers, most of whom came from our region, were vital to providing a great experience for players and fans alike. We couldn’t have done it without you.
For one glorious week, St. Louis was in the world’s spotlight, and you showed a vast international audience what a great town we are in every respect, especially our warmth, civility and enthusiasm. Nearly every player was quoted saying that he can’t wait to come back here. Perhaps our town can welcome them back at some date, and we know you’ll come out and support them just as you did last week.
Thank you for being the best sports fans in the world.
Mike DeCola • Clayton
General chairman, 100th PGA Championship