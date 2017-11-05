ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The ABB production facility in St. Louis … the scene of a deadly workplace shooting seven years ago in which four people were killed … is closing as ABB reorganizes part of its global power grids operations. The move means 120 people will lose their jobs. The Swiss engineering group is responding to the division’s sluggish profitability and falling orders. Although the business has improved in the third quarter, ABB is stepping up its efforts as it aims to achieve profitability for Power Grids of 10 to 14 percent from next year.

In 2010, an ABB employee walked into the plant off of I-70 and shot and killed three co-workers and injured five before shooting himself as police arrived.