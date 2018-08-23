Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) A 75-thousand square foot all-ability baseball and soccer field with six-hole putting green is now open at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning for the new outdoor recreation area and nurses’ station.

Ranken Jordan Interim CEO and COO Brett Moorehouse stated, “The new outdoor complex represents an expanded opportunity to play and exercise – and the chance for kids to be kids, no matter what their illness or injury. This new space also allows us to expand our commitment to improve the quality of life for the entire pediatric medically complex community throughout the area, even those who aren’t at our hospital today.”

The new ball field was donated by the Catch 22 Foundation, a non-profit established in 2003 by former Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny and his wife Kristin. It was constructed by McCarthy, with the accessible playing surface provided by Turf Life LLC – both based in St. Louis.