O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) Health and Human Services Acting Secretary Eric Hargan brought his message about tax reform to the St. Louis area on Thursday.

Secretary Hargan spoke on President Donald Trump’s vision for tax reform to employees at Phoenix Textile Corporation in O’Fallon, Missouri. He started his speech by commending the company and its workers for their dedication to improving the economy.

“As someone who was born a bit south of here in Missouri, it’s a special honor to come here and learn about and celebrate the wonderful success you have had at Phoenix Textile. This is a really special place — the epitome of the great American tradition of family-owned small businesses: 34 years in business, growing to 110 employees, woman-owned, passed down from generation to generation. Businesses like this are the backbone of the American economy. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses like this one account for 2 out of every 3 new jobs in America.” Hargan said.

In his speech, Hargan stated that a healthy economy can benefit physical health.

“At the Department of Health and Human Services, our mission is to enhance and protect the well-being of every American, and we believe that promoting a healthy economy is a key part of that mission. A good paying job not only enables you to help provide for your family, it can make you part of a community. The sense of purpose that also comes with work is crucial not just to our mental health, but to our physical health as well.” Hargan said.

In addition, Hargan stressed the perks to the tax reform bill. “This particular bill would mean a tax cut of more than $1,700 for the average family here in O’Fallon. That kind of tax relief is really significant: It could be an extra mortgage payment, a well-deserved vacation, or, if any of you have teenagers, maybe a car repair.”

“An analysis from the White House’s economists, for instance, found that an aggressive cut in corporate taxes could mean a $4,000 raise for the average American worker.” Hargan added.

During his speech, a victory was happening for House Republicans in Washington, D.C. with the passage of a $1.5 trillion package, aimed at overhauling corporate and personal taxes.

The vote was 227-205, with no Democrats backing the bill.

This victory is the first step. It’s uncertain if the same success will be achieved with the Senate.

Ultimately, Republican leaders are striving to have a tax bill on the President’s desk by the end of the year.