Adam Wainwright Talks About His Upcoming Karaoke Event

Adam Wainwright joined Martin to talk about his upcoming karaoke event to benefit his charity, Big League Impact. Adam also talked about the Cardinals signing Dexter Fowler.

Adam Wainwright joined Martin to talk about his upcoming karaoke event to benefit his charity, Big League Impact. Adam also talked about the Cardinals signing Dexter Fowler.

By Brady Hempen