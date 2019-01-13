St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The National Weather Service is calling for an additional 1-3 inches of snow before the storm winds down on Sunday.

The St. Louis area already had 9-12 inches of snow. Other areas saw even high accumulations, including Montgomery City where 20 inches of snow was reported.

The National Weather Service also reports that freezing drizzle is forecasted in some areas south of St. Louis, which could cause icy road conditions.

MODOT continues to warn motorists to avoid travel if possible. Crews will continue to work to clear the roads throughout the day.

Forecasters are monitoring another winter storm possible next weekend.

