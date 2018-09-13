Ballwin, MO (KTRS) – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is on the campaign trail, stopping Thursday in Ballwin after his event in Cape Girardeau with President Trump was cancelled. One of the topics Hawley was asked about by reporters was his investigation into the Offsets in Mine La Motte.

Hawley stated, “One of the biggest things is that the bluffs are so high – when folks jump off the bluffs oftentimes they are getting injured when they hit the water. And then there’s no dock area – there’s no place for them to swim to, and there’s no life vests. Then they drown. This should not be happening. And that’s why we’ve gone to court to stop it.”

Nine people have died at the Madison County quarry – two of them this summer. Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley is running against Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill for the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters will decide that race on November 6th.