Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ Alan Parsons Talks About His Upcoming Visit To St. Louis

Alan Parsons Talks About His Upcoming Visit To St. Louis

News from Carney

Alan Parsons Talks About His Upcoming Visit To St. Louis

Alan Parsons is an audio engineer, songwriter, musician and record producer who is most famous for his work with the Beatles and Pink Floyd. Alan will be performing at the River City Casino on Friday at 8pm. He joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming performance and his career.

Written by:
2017/03/01 2:37 PM

Alan Parsons is an audio engineer, songwriter, musician and record producer who is most famous for his work with the Beatles and Pink Floyd. Alan will be performing at the River City Casino on Friday at 8pm. He joined John Carney to talk about his upcoming performance and his career.

Alan Parsons

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!